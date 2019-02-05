When Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their separation in February 2018, they promised that the “decision was mutual and lovingly made” and they would always have “deep respect and love” for each other.

The Friends alum spoke out about the split in August 2018 and admitted that she is “not heartbroken.” She explained, “No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors.”

The following month, Theroux confirmed that the breakup was amicable and there were no hard feelings between the pair. “The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” the Maniac actor told The New York Times. “In a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part.”

He continued: “Neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other. It’s more like, it’s amicable. It’s boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be.”

A source told Us in November 2018 that the Dumplin’ actress is “very comfortable where she is” after the divorce and “believes that whatever her path is, it will present itself the way it should.” The insider added that Aniston is “doing her thing exactly the way she wants to do it and really enjoying life.”

Aniston later told Elle that her marriages to Theroux and Brad Pitt have “been very successful, noting that “when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore.”

The We’re the Millers star hasn’t always been in relationships that ended so smoothly, however. Scroll down to relive Aniston’s rockiest romances of all time.