Jennifer Aniston has been married and divorced twice, but she still believes her Prince Charming is out there. “She hasn’t given up on love,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in November. “It’s not in her nature to give up or be negative.”

The insider added that the We’re the Millers actress is “not trying to force” a relationship and would be “open to dating” if something came along organically. To see everyone Aniston has romanced in the past, keep scrolling!