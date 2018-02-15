Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have called it quits.

The pair, who tied the knot in August 2015, announced their separation in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, February 15.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” the statement reads. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

As previously reported, the Friends alum celebrated her 49th birthday without Theroux on Sunday, February 11. Aniston was surrounded by gal pals, including Courteney Cox and her manager, Aleen Keshishian.

Aniston and Theroux started dating in May 2011 and announced their engagement in August 2012. They were most recently spotted together in December 2017 during a vacation in Mexico with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

The former couple made their last public appearance together in July 2017 at Bateman’s induction ceremony for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Associated Press was the first to report the news of Aniston and Theroux’s split.

