They’ll be there for her! Jennifer Aniston turned 49 on on Sunday, February 11, and she celebrated just like we’d imagine she would — with her closest gal pals by her side.

While her husband, Justin Theroux, was across the country attending New York Fashion Week, the Friends alum was joined by a group of her BFFs — including Courteney Cox — where they appeared to embrace a sun-filled day in Malibu, California.

Without social media of her own, Aniston’s friend and manager, Aleen Keshishian, shared a cute group shot to her Instagram account on Monday, February 11. “#happybirthday to my sister from another mother #jenniferaniston ❤u so much!” she captioned the pic.

Mandy Ingber, another friend that was along for the celebration, reposted the same snap showing her adoration for Aniston. “Thanks @aleenkeshishian for posting this shot of these incredible women. We love our Jen. ❤💓❤💓magical Malibu day. I love that this is taken by the kiddos!”

Leigh Kilton-Smith also jumped at the opportunity to share a glimpse of their day. “So much history, so much love, with all these lovelies, Happiest of Birthdays to my dear friend #loveuja”

There was definitely no shortage of love for the birthday girl. A fourth pal, Andrea Bendewald, added: “Happy Birthday, filled with magic, celebrating the best girl friend there is. You are love and light to so many. Always bringing us together in your circle. Thanks Courteney for hosting, for all the love and laughs shared! Same time next year? Happy Bday JA!”

Bendewald also added a throwback pic of the two. “Happy Birthday to my best friend, twin from another mother, soul sister of the ages. Friends since we were 14 and still growing and learning together,” she wrote alongside a teenage snap. “You make the world a better place and life so much more enjoyable and a fun ride. Grateful for you everyday and in every way. #bestfriend #forever”

Aniston had a weekend of celebrations. The Break-Up actress was spotted celebrating her friend Ellen DeGeneres at her 60th birthday bash on Saturday, February 10. Other famous faces in attendance included Kim Kardashian, Olivia Munn and Chrissy Teigen.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!