No party is complete without a photo booth, and celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen took full advantage of one provided at Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday bash.

The talk show host was honored at the star-studded soirée on Saturday, February 10, which she described as “the best birthday” while retweeting Kardashian’s group picture of her and Kanye West with pals John Legend and Teigen. The KKW founder and her rapper husband matched in brown outfits, with West wearing a tweed jacket while the reality star wore a silky gown. The pregnant Cravings author looked ravishing in red while holding on to her baby bump as the “All of Me” singer grinned for the camera.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star uploaded a shot with her hubby and labeled it, “Mom & Dad.” The proud parents share North, 4, Saint, 2, and Chicago, who was delivered via surrogate on January 15. The photo enthusiast, 37, also shared a pic of the couple alongside Olivia Munn, who looked fantastic in a colorful top, captioning it, “Family.”

The Newsroom actress, 37, and Kardashian later posed for group shot with Teigen and two other friends. Munn also shared a shot with Aniston, who made a silly face.

Teigen and her Grammy award-winning husband also shared pics on Instagram, including a photo that showed the model showcasing her growing baby bump. Comedian Amy Schumer also attended the party, and posted a shot showing her giving boyfriend Chris Fischer a smooch.

The birthday girl made a funny face while posing for a photo with singer Meghan Trainor, who called the party “the coolest night of our entire lives.”

DeGeneres’ birthday was actually January 26 and she’s been celebrating it in a big way. Aniston, Michelle Obama, Chance the Rapper and Jimmy Kimmel have all made guest appearances on Ellen, and her wife, Portia De Rossi, also surprised her on her talk show with a sweet present. De Rossi revealed she is building the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, as well as starting the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund, which the animal lover tearfully called “the best gift anybody could have ever given me.”

