Jennifer Aniston still has love on the brain — but she isn’t in a rush to find that special someone just yet.

“She hasn’t given up on love. It’s not in her nature to give up or be negative,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She would love to meet someone and fall in love again. She’s not skeptical about it and is open to dating. But she’s not trying to force it.”

Case in point: The 49-year-old actress, who announced her split from Justin Theroux earlier this year, has been focused on work (her upcoming projects include Netflix’s musical comedy Dumplin’ and Apple’s as-yet-untitled morning show drama with Reese Witherspoon) and spending time with loved ones.

“She’s not thinking too far ahead or really focused on finding love,” the source tells Us. “She loves being able to love her tribe of women friends and her dogs. That’s very fulfilling for her.”

Aniston and Theroux, 47, revealed in February that they had quietly separated after two years of marriage at the end of 2017. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” they said in a joint statement to Us at the time. “Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Since then, the Friends alum’s life hasn’t changed “all that much,” according to the source. “She goes out to dinner a few times a week with her girlfriends. But she’s truly a homebody and just enjoys being home, having friends over and taking care of herself.”

In the new issue of Us Weekly, a second insider revealed that Aniston is “very comfortable where she is” and “believes that whatever her path is, it will present itself the way it should.”

