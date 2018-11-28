Better off. Jennifer Aniston is “very comfortable where she is” after her divorce from Justin Theroux, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“She’s doing her thing exactly the way she wants to do it and really enjoying life,” the insider explains, noting that the Friends alum “believes that whatever her path is, it will present itself the way it should.”

Aniston, 49, and Theroux, 47, called it quits after less than three years of marriage in February. In August, the Dumplin’ actress spoke out about the split. “First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions,” she told InStyle. “No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally.”

For more on Aniston’s life after her split — including how therapy has helped her move on from Theroux — watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now!

