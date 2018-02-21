Fans have always longed for ’90s golden couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to get back together — something Justin Theroux became keenly aware of two years ago when he found love notes Aniston had saved from the heartthrob, a source recalls in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“He stumbled upon old Post-it notes Brad had written,” a source tells Us. “Sweet little Post-its like, ‘You looked nice tonight’ or ‘Miss you already.’”

The source explains that impact of those little notes was huge. “Jen assured him they weren’t a big deal, but Justin wasn’t thrilled … Justin had moments of insecurity like that.”

As previously reported, Aniston, 49, and Theroux, 46, announced their separation on Thursday, February 15, via a joint statement: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

The duo, who started dating in May 2011, tied the knot in August 2015. While it was Theroux’s first marriage, Aniston was married to Pitt, 54, from 2000 to 2005. He infamously moved on from the Friends alum with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar, Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie, who share Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11 and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, called it quits in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together.

“Jen has struggled with the perception that she is this pathetic woman after the divorce from Brad,” the insider tells Us. “It played a role in her wanting to marry Justin.”

