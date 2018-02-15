They once had it all! Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have called it quits on their marriage after more than two years of marriage.

The A-list couple confirmed their split in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, February 15. “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” their joint message read. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Scroll down to revisit the sweetest things Aniston, 49, and Theroux, 46, have said about one another over the years.