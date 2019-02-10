No hard feelings here! Jennifer Aniston “mostly mingled with her girlfriends” at her 50th birthday party on Saturday, February 9, but also took some time to chat with ex-husband Brad Pitt, an insider tells Us Weekly.

“Jen spoke to Brad briefly. At one point she hugged him and thanked him for coming,” the insider explained. As for guests at the star-studded celebration that took place at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles, the source noted that they “were surprised to see Brad there and were making a big deal of it.”

The insider added: “But it didn’t seem like that big of a deal to Jen. The invite went out to a ton of people and he accepted. She was happy he was there, but that was it. She was busy making the rounds and excited to see so many people near and dear to her.”

There was no shortage of famous faces in attendance at the bash that fell two days before the Friends alum’s actual birthday on Monday, February 11.

“Brad seemed to have fun and everyone loved seeing him. He was catching up with old friends and enjoyed himself,” the insider told Us of the 55-year-old Fury actor’s time at the event. “He saw a lot of people he hadn’t seen in years. Any negative feelings seem to have been put aside by Jen’s friends. It’s been a long time and everyone has moved on. Brad didn’t stay all that long and ducked out before most people.”

Aniston and Pitt called it quits on their relationship in October 2005 after five years of marriage. The Break-Up actress later moved on from their split and wed Justin Theroux in August 2015. Aniston and the Leftovers actor, 47, broke up in February 2018.

Later that month, a source told Us that during Aniston’s relationship with Theroux, the Parks and Recreation alum found love notes from Pitt to the Just Go With It actress. “He stumbled upon old Post-it notes Brad had written,” the source explained. “Sweet little Post-its like, ‘You looked nice tonight’ or ‘Miss you already.’”

Other celebrities who attended Aniston’s birthday bash included George Clooney, who is a longtime friend of Pitt’s, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert Downey Jr., Katy Perry and another one of the birthday girl’s exes, John Mayer.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!