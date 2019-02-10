They’ll be there for her! Jennifer Aniston was surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, February 9, as she rang in a new decade ahead of her 50th birthday which falls on Monday, February 11.

Celebrity pals including Reese Witherspoon, Jon Hamm, Kate Hudson and many more were in attendance for the celebration at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles. Though it was no surprise that the Friends alum’s party had some of Hollywood’s biggest names, there was one famous face that stuck out … her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The Fury actor, 55, seemingly put the past in the past in honor of his ex’s big night, even gifting her a card and sealing it with a hug, an onlooker tells Us Weekly. The insider noted that Aniston and Pitt — who separated in January 2005 and finalized their divorce in October after five years of marriage — chatted for about 10 minutes before the Troy star went to hang out with a group of friends.

Pitt wasn’t the only amicable ex of Aniston’s who showed up for the Saturday night bash. John Mayer, who was famously linked to the Break-Up actress in April 2008, also made an appearance to celebrate her 50th.

Besides Aniston, both Pitt and Mayer, 41, had former loves in attendance at the party. The Fight Club actor’s ex-fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow was also there. Katy Perry — who is an ex of the “New Light” singer — showed up in style with her current beau, Orlando Bloom, who arrived together via motorcycle.

However, it was no shock that Aniston’s most recent ex, Justin Theroux, didn’t attend the party. A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the pair, who split in February 2018 after less than three years of marriage, “don’t have contact or a relationship.”

”Jen and Justin have gone their separate ways and really closed that chapter of their lives,” the insider added. “It was a clean break and they have both gone back to their pre-married lives.”

Chelsea Handler, Ellen DeGeneres, Barbra Streisand, Robert Downey Jr. and more partied at the star-studded celebration. Scroll down to see who else made Aniston’s 50th birthday a night to remember!