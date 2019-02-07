Jennifer-Aniston-and-Justin-Theroux-Have-No-Contact-After-Divorce

More than a year after calling it quits, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are still keeping a distance from each other. “They don’t have contact or a relationship,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

”Jen and Justin have gone their separate ways and really closed that chapter of their lives,” the source reveals. “It was a clean break and they have both gone back to their pre-married lives.”

The Dumplin’ star, 49, and the Leftovers actor, 47, announced their divorce in February 2018 after less than three years of marriage. The twosome called their decision to separate at the end of 2017 “mutual” and “lovingly” in a joint statement to Us at the time.

Following their breakup, Aniston continued to reside in Los Angeles, while Theroux moved back to New York City.

“He’s happy in New York and she’s happy in L.A. They are both happy to be living their lives the way they want,” the source tells Us. “He has his friends and she has hers. There’s not a lot of overlap. They wish each other well, but they have both completely moved on.”

Another insider recently told Us that Aniston is “focused on work and friends,” and is “not worried about meeting a man or dating” after divorce. “It’s not a priority for her or something she’s thinking about. Being single is just fine for her.”

Aniston spoke candidly about her split from both Theroux and ex-husband Brad Pitt, whom she was married to from 2000 to 2005, during a December interview with Elle magazine.

“My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion,” the Friends alum said. “And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore.”

