50 and fabulous! Jennifer Aniston celebrates her golden birthday on Monday, February 11, and a source tells Us Weekly the actress “is feeling great” about it.

“She’s not worried about the number 50,” says the insider. “She feels like life gets better with age and she isn’t looking back. The older she gets, the more comfortable she is in her own skin. She’s in a good place and happy.”

Aniston’s milestone birthday comes one year after she and estranged husband Justin Theroux confirmed their split after more than two years of marriage and nearly seven years together. In this next phase of her life, though, “She’s not worried about meeting a man or dating,” notes the insider. “It’s not a priority for her or something she’s thinking about. Being single is just fine for her.”

Instead, the Dumplin’ star is “focused on work, her friends, and taking great care of herself.” When Aniston appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2018, the daytime host noted about her guest and pal, “She’s so social and does so many things and always has people over. You’re a great host.”

DeGeneres also told Aniston she should “do something special” and offered to throw her a party on air on the big day. And though the Friends alum told DeGeneres, 61, to “stop” emphasizing how big the milestone is, she seemed happy and excited about the occasion. “I feel fantastic,” she said.

“She feels like, ‘Bring it on,'” says the source. “A new decade is always a chance to turn over a new leaf and see what’s in store next. Life is good and she’s content. She’s just going to keep doing what she loves.”

