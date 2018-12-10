Baring it all! Like most people, Jennifer Aniston is a fan of settling in and watching TV after a long day. However, not everyone does it sans clothes!

The Dumplin’ actress, 49, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, December 10, and played a round of Burning Questions with host Ellen DeGeneres.

“Besides making love, showering, or swimming, what is something else you’ve enjoyed doing naked?” the 60-year-old host asked during the game.

“Watch TV,” Aniston quickly admitted, much to DeGeneres’ amusement.

“You watch TV naked?” the comedian quipped.

“Yeah! Is that weird?” the Friends alum responded. “I mean, at night you get into bed and you watch TV, no?”

DeGeneres quickly agreed that watching television in bed without any clothing on isn’t that strange, after all, but she was simply surprised that Aniston had such a bold answer and didn’t “say sunbathing or something like that.”

“Oh, that too!” the Office Christmas Party star said.

Aniston also opened up about the possibility of doing a Friends reboot while on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday, December 5.

“The girls always say we would love to do it again, and the boys are a little less excited about it for some reason,” she said. The ladies of the hit sitcom won’t let the the boys’ skepticism stop them from doing what they want in the future, however.

She joked, “So we’ve decided that we’ll just do, like — and I’ve said this before — we’ll just do, like, a remake of The Golden Girls in, like, 40 years. … Just kind of go out on wicker chairs, you know what I mean?”

A possible Friends reunion isn’t the only thing Aniston has to think about lately. While the actress and ex-husband Justin Theroux split at the end of 2017, sources told Us Weekly in November 2018 that she isn’t counting out love completely.

“She hasn’t given up on love. It’s not in her nature to give up or be negative,” the insider revealed at the time. “She would love to meet someone and fall in love again. She’s not skeptical about it and is open to dating. But she’s not trying to force it.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!