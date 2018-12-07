So Ross, Joey and Chandler are to blame? Jennifer Aniston opened up about which members of the Friends cast are reluctant to stage a reboot.

“The girls always say we would love to do it again, and the boys are a little less excited about it for some reason,” the Dumplin’ star, 49, said when talk of a revival arose during her Wednesday, December 5, appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry starred as Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Ross Geller, Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing, respectively, on the 10-season NBC sitcom, which ran from 1994 to 2004.

However, the leading ladies might not need the men to make their dream project happen. “So we’ve decided that we’ll just do, like — and I’ve said this before — we’ll just do, like, a remake of The Golden Girls in, like, 40 years. … Just kind of go out on wicker chairs, you know what I mean?” Aniston joked.

The Horrible Bosses actress added: “What if we’re Rachel, Phoebe and Monica as just ‘golden girls’?”

Aniston also noted during her sit-down with James Corden that she had no idea about Netflix’s reported $100 million deal to extend its streaming rights to Friends.

The Break-Up star, Cox, 54, and Kudrow, 55, are still close, with the Cougar Town alum attending her pal’s Los Angeles premiere for Dumplin’ on Thursday, December 6.

Aniston previously stoked the reboot flames during a February appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Anything is a possibility, Ellen,” she hinted. “Anything! Right?”

Cox was less optimistic in October, though. “People ask us all the time would we ever do a remake and that was a story about this group of people, they were friends in their 30s and they were finding themselves and I think there’s really … I don’t know that there’s a way to redo it,” the Scream star told reporters at the time. “It’s not like the other shows that have done reboots and are doing so well. I just don’t see it happening even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting, having a great time — but I just don’t see it happening.”

