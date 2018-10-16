Courteney Cox is just like Us — she would do just about anything to see the Friends crew together again.

The Cougar Town star, 54, attended the Chanel & Tribeca Through Her Lens luncheon on Wednesday, October 16, where she spoke about the legacy of the hit NBC sitcom. When asked if she was pleased to see a new generation discovering the beloved comedy on Netflix, she told reporters, “That makes me thrilled, I can’t believe it.”

“People ask us all the time would we ever do a remake and that was a story about this group of people, they were friends in their 30s and they were finding themselves and I think there’s really … I don’t know that there’s a way to do redo it,” she responded about a possible TV reunion with the gang. “It’s not like the other shows that have done reboots and are doing so well. I just don’t see it happening even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting, having a great time — but I just don’t see it happening.”

The Scream alum played Monica Geller on the series, which followed six New Yorkers — played by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — throughout their 20s and 30s. The hit show ran for 10 seasons before ending in 2004. Since the show concluded, Cox and her former costars have all spoken about the possibility of reuniting — and they haven’t all been optimistic.

Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, expressed his concern on how viewers would still find their now much older characters interesting. “The thing is, I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with, like, crutches and walkers,” he said during an appearance on Megyn Kelly Today in January. “I doubt it, I really doubt it.”

Perry, who played Chandler Bing, explained he’s reluctant because he worries the love for the characters ended when the show did. “I have this recurring nightmare – I’m not kidding about this,” he told Variety in June 2017. “When I’m asleep, I have this nightmare that we do Friends again and nobody cares … So if anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no.”

After a faux Friends movie trailer went viral earlier this year, Kudrow (who played Phoebe Buffay) said she wasn’t sure she would participate in a reunion. “I mean, something should be done. I don’t know what. They’re rebooting everything, but how does that work with Friends, though? I mean, that was about people in their 20s, 30s,” she said during an appearance on Conan in January. “The show isn’t about people in their 40s, 50s. And if we have the same problems, then that’s just sad. That’s not fun.”

However, Aniston gives Us a little more hope, telling Ellen DeGeneres in February, “Anything is a possibility.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

