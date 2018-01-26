Could this BE anymore exciting? Lisa Kudrow commented on a fan-made Friends movie trailer and revealed that the cast of the beloved ‘90s sitcom all know about it!

Kudrow, 54, known for her role as the quirky songwriter Phoebe Buffay, explained that former costar Courteney Cox first brought the trailer to her attention. “Courtney actually is the one who said, ‘Did you see the trailer? Oh my God. What do we do?’ Well, like, nothing That’s a clip,” Kudrow recalled during her visit to Conan on Thursday, January 25. “She wasn’t fooled. She was just like, ‘How did that go viral?’

The trailer, viewed by more than 7 million people and comprised of scenes from Cougar Town, Episodes, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Web Therapy and more, imagines what life would be like today for close pals Buffay (Kudrow), Monica Gellar (Cox), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Ross Gellar (David Schwimmer) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry).

“I don’t know what to make of it,” the Emmy winner said of the teaser, which was posted to the Smasher’s YouTube channel on January 12. “It’s just like sort of these weird clips from things that clearly have nothing to do with Friends and it’s called the “Friends Movie Trailer.”

All things said and done, Kudrow knows that fans are still holding out hope of a reunion — and she’s not necessarily opposed to it. “I mean, something should be done,” she urged. “I don’t know what. They’re rebooting everything, but how does that work with Friends though? I mean, that was about people in their 20s, 30s. Well, the show isn’t about people in their 40s, 50s. And if we have the same problems, then that’s just sad. That’s not fun.”

Kudrow, however, has previously said that fans shouldn’t count on a reunion happening. “Everyone is busy,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2009. “It would be fun, but I don’t know. How? Why? Really?”

As previously reported, Friends co-creator Marta Kaufman exclusively told Us in May 2017 that the possibility of the NBC comedy making a comeback is slim to none. “Nope! Never happening,” Kaufman, 61, said at the time. “I know, [rumors] happen all the time! Not happening. Not ever.”

The cast, who famously negotiated $1 million per episode during the final season, have also said over the years that a reunion isn’t likely. “I think that period of time was sort of nostalgic, you know?” Aniston told ITV’s Lorraine Kelly in December 2016 of the series, which aired 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. “I think people have such affection for it, even though it was only 12 years ago since it ended … there was something about a time where our faces weren’t shoved into cellphones and we weren’t, like, checking Facebook and Instagram, and were in a room together, or at a coffee shop together, and we were talking … having conversations. And we’ve lost that.”

LeBlanc, 50, squashed our Friends reboot dreams while speaking to HuffPost Live in January 2015. “I don’t see it happening,” he shared. “…My opinion is that it shouldn’t happen. The show was about this finite period of time in your life where it’s after college, but before your life really starts, where your friends, no pun intended, are your family, and you lean on one another, and help one another, and support one another, and care for one another, and do the things a family does for one another and that’s what it was about.”

The Golden Globe winner joked, “I mean, nobody wants to see, I certainly don’t want to see, Joey and Chandler going for a prostate exam. Who wants to see that?”

