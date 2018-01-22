‘Friends’ Reunion Movie Trailer Has Fans Going Crazy: Watch

Did the entire cast of Friends really get back together to film a secret reunion movie? Well, not exactly. A fake, fan-made trailer, posted to YouTube earlier this month, has gone viral and has fans going absolutely crazy!

“This picks up a few years where the final season left off with (Ross’ kids) Ben and Emma grown up,” a description on YouTube reads. “Mike and Phoebe have trouble with marriage, Monica and Chandler are getting a divorce, Joey couldn’t find someone, and Ross and Rachel have trouble after many years of not being together! Filled with some surprise appearances by today’s actors, along with some old friends (no pun intended), this movie will be an all-star extravaganza, while showing a lesson in being there for each other.”

As fans can attest, it is a great edit and includes the entire gang. Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) appears to be a doctor, Monica (Courteney Cox) is now single and still best friends with Rachel (Jennifer Aniston). Joey (Matt LeBlanc) is now an award-winning actor and is excited to reunite with Ross (David Schwimmer) at an event. He doesn’t seem too happy, THOUGH, AS he’s later shown at a police station because of a DUI.

As for Chandler (Matthew Perry), the video doesn’t provide a life update on Chandler, but does feature a Monica-Chandler reunion where he hits on her.

Of course, for fans of the show and its cast, it’s easy to see that these scenes are pulled from moments when the actors got together in real life and on each other’s projects — Aniston appeared on Cox’s Cougar Town and Schwimmer showed up on LeBlanc’s Episodes.

Some fans were crushed, hoping that the reunion movie was real.

I JUST SAW A TRAILER FOR FRIENDS THE MOVIE AND I DON’T KNOW IF IT IS REAL BUT IF IT IS I’M GONNA SCREAM pic.twitter.com/q4nRDvswNB — Elisha ღ (@camilas_aussie) January 18, 2018

if this new FRIENDS movie is real & they’re tryna tell me Chandler & Monica broke up & Ross & Rachel broke up & Phoebe is a doctor I ain’t watching it. pic.twitter.com/hOb7UCXNuE — College Girls (@SeniorGirls1) January 18, 2018

Man I really thought that “Friends” movie trailer was real this world is cruel pic.twitter.com/BWBfcCN3YK — Everything Bellarke (@LifeIsBellarke) January 20, 2018

The original cast, with the exception of Perry, who was doing a play in London at the time, reunited in February 2016 for Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows. During the special, Aniston reflected on their time together, saying they had a bond forever.

“We would do anything for Jim Burrows because he really gave us the opportunity of a lifetime and probably the best 10 years of our acting careers that we will forever remember,” the actress stated. “We experienced friendship, family, heartbreak, babies, everything together … We also sort of had a wonderful experience with the world loving us, as well – they connected with us.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!