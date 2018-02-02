I’ll be there for you! Jennifer Aniston is not denying the possibility that a Friends reunion could happen. The Yellow Birds actress, 48, stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, February 2, and said a reboot of the show could happen.

The pair were discussing Aniston’s upcoming return to the small screen in a new untitled series with Reese Witherspoon — more than a decade after the last episode of the NBC aired on television in 2004.

Once the conversation ended, the actress clapped along with the audience at the rhythm of The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There for You,” which was the ’90s show’s theme song. “That’s the clap from the Friends theme song,” Aniston said, and then seemed to have second thoughts. “You’ll edit this, right?”

“Y’all should do a Friends reunion. I know people keep asking that,” DeGeneres, 60, said while a photo of the actress and her former castmates Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc appeared in the background. “Is it even in the realm of possibility?”

“Anything is a possibility, Ellen,” the Horrible Bosses star said. “Anything! Right?”

She added: “I mean, George Clooney got married! That’s like anything can happen. I think it’s wonderful.”

Rumors about a reunion for the sitcom were sparked again in January after a fake, fan-made trailer was posted to YouTube and quickly went viral. The trailer was viewed by more than seven million people and was made up of scenes from Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cougar Town, Episodes, Web Therapy and more.

Kudrow, 54, recently addressed the movie trailer and said that the cast knew all about it. “Courteney actually is the one who said, ‘Did you see the trailer? Oh, my God. What do we do?’ Well, like, nothing That’s a clip,” Kudrow recalled during her visit to Conan on January 25. “She wasn’t fooled. She was just like, ‘How did that go viral?’”

“I don’t know what to make of it,” the Emmy winner said of the teaser, which was posted on the Smasher’s YouTube channel on January 12. “It’s just like sort of these weird clips from things that clearly have nothing to do with Friends and it’s called the ‘Friends Movie Trailer.’”

“I mean, something should be done,” she said. “I don’t know what. They’re rebooting everything, but how does that work with Friends though? I mean, that was about people in their 20s, 30s. Well, the show isn’t about people in their 40s, 50s. And if we have the same problems, then that’s just sad. That’s not fun.”

Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller on the show, appeared on Megyn Kelly Today on January 29, and revealed that he doesn’t see a reboot happening. “The thing is I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with, like, crutches and walkers I doubt it, I really doubt it,” the actor, 51, told the host. “Thank you for asking, and moving on.”

The series was on the air for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

