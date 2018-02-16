Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Split: What Went Wrong?

Distance was a factor in Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s split. While the Friends alum often stayed on the West Coast, the Leftovers actor would often travel back to the Big Apple.

“Jen tried the whole living in New York City thing with Justin, but at heart, she is a California girl. New York City just wasn’t ever going to be home for Jen,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that Theroux “spent most of his time” with close friends. “Encouraging Justin to spend as much time as he wanted in New York City is what doomed the marriage. Jen thought by doing so, spending time without her would make Justin miss her more.”

As previously reported, the estranged couple confirmed to Us Weekly on Thursday that they have separated after two years of marriage — and seven years together overall.

A second source adds that the pair spent a lot of time apart in recent months. “She prefers L.A. and he has a fondness for New York, but they knew that about each other from the beginning of their relationship,” the insider tells Us. “They do their own thing a lot of the time, but they also do a lot of stuff together.”

Aniston, 49, has been keeping busy amid the split. She recently celebrated her 49th birthday on Sunday, February 11, surrounded by her friends without Theroux, 46. She was also solo when she attended Amy Schumer’s surprise Malibu wedding earlier this week.

The duo were most recently spotted together during their vacation in Mexico with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka in December 2017. A source close to Theroux revealed to Us that Anka was trying to help the couple stay together. “Jason Bateman’s wife convinced Justin to go to Cabo,” the insider explained. “She has been the mediator in recent months, trying to get Jen and Justin to work through their problems and save their marriage.”

The source added: “The Cabo trip was a make or break vacation for Jen and Justin. They went away with their friends hoping to have fun and work on it.”

Aniston and Theroux’s last public appearance together was at Bateman’s induction ceremony for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in July 2017, two months before they celebrated their second wedding anniversary together.

