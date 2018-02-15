Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are saying goodbye — to their marriage and their dream home.

The couple announced in a joint statement on Thursday, February 15, that they called it quits on their two-year union, and now a source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the former Friends star, 49, is selling the Bel Air house where she married the Leftovers alum, 46, in 2015.

“She bought the mansion and it underwent extensive renovations. That is what Jen does: Buys houses, renovates and then sells for a huge profit,” the insider says. “The mansion is going to be a pocket listing, and if it doesn’t sell that way, it will be listed on the open market. She is ready to find the next project, and has been searching for a while.”

Aniston recently showed off the midcentury abode, which she purchased in 2011, in Architectural Digest’s March 2018 issue. She told the magazine that renovations became somewhat of a passion project over the years.

“There was a time when I thought there was something romantic about picking up and trotting off somewhere different every three months. Now I’m becoming more particular about the projects I take,” the actress explained. “I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there’s nowhere else I want to be.”

Aniston and Theroux tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in their backyard in August 2015. Guests included her Friends costars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, as well as Jason Bateman, Sandra Bullock and Ellen DeGeneres.

Two years later, the couple announced that they had come to a mutual decision to split at the end of 2017. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” they said in a joint statement to Us on Thursday, adding that they are “determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

With reporting by Jennifer Heger.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!