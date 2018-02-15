Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tried to save their marriage with one final vacation to Mexico, Us Weekly has learned.

The last time the pair were photographed together was on January 1, enjoying a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Aniston’s Horrible Bosses costar Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.

“Jason Bateman’s wife convinced Justin to go to Cabo. She has been the mediator in recent months, trying to get Jen and Justin to work through their problems and save their marriage,” an insider tells Us about their post-Christmas getaway. “The Cabo trip was a make or break vacation for Jen and Justin. They went away with their friends hoping to have fun and work on it.”

Unfortunately, the romantic vacation didn’t go as planned. “The guys and girls hung out separately in Mexico,” the source notes. “It didn’t work.”

Aniston, 49, celebrated her birthday on Sunday, February 11, without Theroux, 46. Instead, she surrounded herself with friends, including Courteney Cox and manager Aleen Keshishian.

The pair confirmed their split in a joint statement to Us Weekly.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” the statement read on Tuesday, February 15. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

They started dating in May 2011 and announced their engagement in August 2012. Three years later, Us Weekly broke the news of their star-studded wedding.

