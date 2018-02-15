Jennifer Aniston’s fortune should be safe. The actress and Justin Theroux signed an “ironclad” prenup before they got married, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Jennifer has an ironclad prenup with Justin. It would be very hard for Justin to contest it. The prenup talks before the marriage were long and intense,” a source revealed to Us Weekly.

The source added, “Jen’s assets and Friends fortune are protected.”

As previously reported, Aniston, 49, and Theroux, 46, announced their separation on Thursday, February 15, via a joint statement: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Forbes reported in 2017 that the Friends alum was one of the highest paid actresses of the year, raking in $25.5 million from acting gigs and endorsements. Theroux, meanwhile, just wrapped the HBO hit The Leftovers, which ran for three seasons.

The former couple, who tied the knot in August 2015, started dating in May 2011. They were last spotted together in December 2017 on a vacation in Mexico with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

“Jason Bateman’s wife convinced Justin to go to Cabo,” an insider told Us of the aforementioned trip. ”She has been the mediator in recent months, trying to get Jen and Justin to work through their problems and save their marriage. The Cabo trip was a make or break vacation for Jen and Justin. They went away with their friends hoping to have fun and work on it.”

