If it hadn’t been for all the A-list weddings and engagements this year, 2018 would have turned us all into unfeeling cynics. This year’s celebrity splits are almost too long to list, as even seemingly unshakeable celebrity couples hit the skids. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux went their separate ways, for example, as did Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum.

But years-long relationships weren’t the only ones that tanked this year. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s engagement flamed out four months after it began, and in another Saturday Night Live-related split, Ben Affleck and SNL producer Lindsay Shookus broke up after a year of dating.

