Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have decided to separate, Us Weekly has confirmed. The actress, 37, shared the news on Instagram on Monday, April 2, posting a joint statement from the pair.

“We have something we would like to share … It feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts,’” the statement read. “So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

They continued: “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Apr 2, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT

The pair met while filming Step Up in 2006. They began dating shortly after and tied the knot in 2009. They share a 4-year-old daughter, Everly. The last time the couple was spotted in public was at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24, which was also Everly’s first public appearance.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!