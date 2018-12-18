Biggest Viral Moments of 2018: Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande and More

Whether you’re a Yanny or a Laurel, you likely shared some of 2018’s biggest viral moments on social media.

Some were life updates — e.g. Kylie Jenner becoming a mom, Meghan Markle becoming a duchess — and others were crowning achievements — e.g. anything Ariana Grande released this year. Meanwhile, Drake got the world on its feet with a song about his feelings, and a star named Lady Gaga was reborn with a “Shallow” turn on the silver screen.

So spit out those Tide Pods and watch the video above for all of our favorite viral moments from the past 12 months. (Thank u, 2018. Next.)

