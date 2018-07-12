Dance it out! Celebrities are doing just that by taking on the #DoTheShiggy challenge.

The phenomenon began with social media star Shoker, who created The Shiggy Show. He posted a video of himself dancing to Drake’s “In My Feelings,” which quickly went viral. “#Mood : KEKE Do You Love Me ?” he captioned the June 29 clip along with “#DoTheShiggy” and “#InMyFeelings.”

Celebs have caught on to the craze now, sharing their own dance videos on social media. Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson — who play married couple Randall and Beth Pearson on This Is Us — showed off their moves on the set of their hit drama. “Gotta #DoTheShiggy with the Mrs!” the 42-year-old actor tweeted on Tuesday, July 10.

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson got in on the fun while on vacation in South Africa. “When you and Bae #DoTheShiggy On Top of Cape Town on ur #Honeymoon,” the singer, 32, captioned an Instagram video on Sunday, July 8.

Meanwhile, Kevin Hart performed the routine in front of a crowd in Vegas while on his Irresponsible comedy tour.

Lala took her dance party poolside, putting her choreographed moves on display with a group of friends on Instagram Sunday.

As for Corinne Olympios, she tried her hand at the jig on Tuesday. She wrote of her uncoordinated effort: “GOT ME IN MY FEELINGS.”

Shay Mitchell took her video to the next level, dancing beside a moving car with King Bach and later joking about the vehicle crashing. “How did we do?” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 31, asked her Instagram followers. “PS. I’d be lying if I said footage of us practicing to a YouTube tutorial of the dance in his bathroom didn’t exist…”

Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the first to share his rendition and encouraged others to do the same. “Everybody get crazy wit it and hashtag #DoTheShiggy,” the 25-year-old NFL star wrote on Instagram on July 4. “Legggoo.”

