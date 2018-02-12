11 Times Jennifer Aniston Owned the Red Carpet Throughout the Years

It’s hard to believe Jennifer Aniston is 49 years old, but the actress hit the number on her birthday on Sunday, January 11th. And, somehow she still looks as amazing as she did on Friends as Rachel Green over two decades ago. Part of that is her timeless sense of fashion — Her style has always been sleek, sophisticated and fun. From floor-length gowns to colorful suits, here are our picks for Aniston’s top 11 red carpet style moments!