Friendly exes! Jennifer Aniston cheered on her ex-husband Brad Pitt after he won at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The Oklahoma native, 56, won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and his ex-wife, 50, whom he split from in 2005 after five years of marriage, happily cheered him on.

An onlooker told Us Weekly exclusively that the Friends alum “stood up and clapped for Brad’s win” and then “sat down before some of the other people who were sitting near her.”

“Holy moly,” the Thelma and Louise actor began his acceptance speech on Sunday, January 5. He then gave a shout out to his costar “LDC” or Leonardo DiCaprio before switching his focus to his parents.

“I want to say hi to my folks, cause, hey! They’re back in the Ozarks,” he said. “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to they say I’m dating. And that would just be awkward.”

The cameras focused on The Morning Show star who smiled as Pitt joked about his dating life.

“Thank you,” Pitt concluded. “Hey, if you see a chance to be kind to someone tomorrow take it. I think we need it.”

When the Seven star returned to his seat a source tells Us that his “table was still cheering him on and standing as the show went to commercial.” At that moment, Aniston was sitting by her Apple TV + costar Reese Witherspoon, and then “took a few glances over at Brad wearing her clear glasses.”

Ahead of the Moneyball actor’s win, a source told Us that “both of them remained seated during commercial break and kept to themselves.” The source added: “It looks like they’re keeping their distance.”

The exes also managed to avoid one another before the show began, despite arriving on the red carpet moments apart.

An eyewitness told Us that Aniston walked into the Beverly Hilton with friend Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, while Pitt took a selfie with a fan before entering the ballroom himself.

When asked by reporters about a possible run in with his ex, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, “I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend.”