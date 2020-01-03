Feeling nostalgic? Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were one of America’s favorite famous couples in the early 2000s, and the possibility of them reuniting at the 2020 Golden Globes has fans going wild.

Pitt, 55, and Aniston, 50, instantly made a connection after they were set up on a blind date in 1998. Sparks flew and the actors were married in July 2000 on a Malibu cliffside. The following year, the Ad Astra star made a recurring appearance with Aniston on Friends, where he played a high school friend of Ross Gellar (David Schwimmer).

The pair attended the 2002 Golden Globes together where they were both nominated for their work on the wildly popular sitcom. Although neither Pitt nor Aniston took home an award that night, the dynamic duo looked stylish on the red carpet in matching black suits.

Aniston was nominated once again at the 2003 Golden Globes, but showed up to the red carpet solo. This time, the Friends star walked away with the win for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series.

Two years later, Hollywood’s golden couple pulled the plug on their marriage. Pitt and Aniston addressed their separation in a joint statement in January 2005, saying, “For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another.”

Pitt was seen in Kenya with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie three months after announcing that he and the Morning Show star had called it quits, all but confirming their romance had taken flight off-screen.

“The world was shocked, and I was shocked,” Aniston admitted about her ex’s new relationship in a 2006 interview with Vanity Fair. “I can’t say it was one of the highlights of my year … But sh–t happens.”

Despite their rocky past, Pitt and Aniston have managed to remain friends and “have a wonderful connection that might seem flirtatious at times.” A source told Us Weekly exclusively in December that the exes have “come a really long way.” The Fight Club star even made an appearance at his ex-wife’s holiday bash just before Christmas.

Scroll to see more of the former “IT” couple’s looks at the 2002 Golden Globes.