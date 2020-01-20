Stop everything! Brad Pitt showed his support for ex-wife Jennifer Aniston when she accepted her second-ever Screen Actors Guild win on Sunday, January 19.
After the 56-year-old Ad Astra actor won for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Aniston was announced as the winner for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show. In a video posted by E! News, Pitt was seen watching the 50-year-old Friends alum give her acceptance speech.
“Dreams do come true, honey. And all of you, your performances inspire me,” she said on Sunday. “For years, I feel like we have kind of grown up together. I know the few times I have been invited back into this room over the last 20-something years, it has been so special, the times that I have been invited. And to be up here is truly an honor.”
Fresh off their respective wins, the former pair were later seen congratulating each other backstage and briefly holding hands. They both appeared to be in good spirits as they smiled while greeting one another.
“Thank you, my brothers, my sisters. This means so much,” he continued. “More than I can possibly fathom. I want you to know I watch everything. I watch you all, and the work has been mesmerizing. So I thank you. I want to thank my co-stars — Leo[nardo DiCaprio], Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet … Seriously, Quentin [Tarantino] has separated more women from their shoes than the T.S.A.”
The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor concluded, “We all know what we do is a team sport, and we elevate each other. And I got to work with some amazing people. Mr. [Al] Pacino, Mr. [Bruce] Dern, Kurt Russell, Leo, Dakota [Fanning], Tim[othy Olyphant]. Where are you guys? Ms. [Julia] Butters. Margaret Qualley. Austin Butler. You elevated my game. I certainly hope I did the same for you.”
Pitt and Aniston were married from 2000 until they announced their split in 2005. In addition to Aniston, Pitt was married to Angelina Jolie from 2014 until calling it quits two years later. They share six children: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.
In December 2019, a source told Us Weekly exclusively the reason why Pitt’s friendship with Aniston works so well. “A reason Brad and Jen get along so well now is that they’ve agreed to bury the past and not analyze what went wrong,” the insider revealed at the time.
Scroll down to see pics of Pitt and Aniston at Sunday’s SAG Awards!