Stop everything! Brad Pitt showed his support for ex-wife Jennifer Aniston when she accepted her second-ever Screen Actors Guild win on Sunday, January 19.

After the 56-year-old Ad Astra actor won for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Aniston was announced as the winner for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show. In a video posted by E! News, Pitt was seen watching the 50-year-old Friends alum give her acceptance speech.

“Dreams do come true, honey. And all of you, your performances inspire me,” she said on Sunday. “For years, I feel like we have kind of grown up together. I know the few times I have been invited back into this room over the last 20-something years, it has been so special, the times that I have been invited. And to be up here is truly an honor.”

Fresh off their respective wins, the former pair were later seen congratulating each other backstage and briefly holding hands. They both appeared to be in good spirits as they smiled while greeting one another.