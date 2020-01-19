SAG Awards 2020: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

It’s the actors’ night! The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have officially arrived. On Sunday, January 19, the biggest stars in TV and film will walk the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles — but who will be given the trophies?
The casts of Bombshell, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood lead the film nominations, each receiving four nods. On the TV end, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leads the race with four mentions.
Netflix’s The Irishman also earned four nominations and, although star Robert De Niro failed to earn an individual acting nomination, he will be given the Life Achievement Award for performative and philanthropic accomplishments.
Scroll down for the full list of nominees ahead of the show, airing on TNT and TBS Sunday, January, 19 at 8 p.m. ET. Winners’ names will be bolded as they are revealed.
Cast in a Motion Picture
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Cynthia Erivo, Harriett
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyongo, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
Avengers: End Game
Ensemble in a Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carrell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Coleman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Tony Collette, Unbelievable
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Glow
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!