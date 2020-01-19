SAG Awards 2020: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

It’s the actors’ night! The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have officially arrived. On Sunday, January 19, the biggest stars in TV and film will walk the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles — but who will be given the trophies?

The casts of Bombshell, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood lead the film nominations, each receiving four nods. On the TV end, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leads the race with four mentions.

Netflix’s The Irishman also earned four nominations and, although star Robert De Niro failed to earn an individual acting nomination, he will be given the Life Achievement Award for performative and philanthropic accomplishments.

Scroll down for the full list of nominees ahead of the show, airing on TNT and TBS Sunday, January, 19 at 8 p.m. ET. Winners’ names will be bolded as they are revealed.

Cast in a Motion Picture

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo, Harriett

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyongo, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

Avengers: End Game

Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carrell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Coleman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Tony Collette, Unbelievable

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game of Thrones

Glow

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen