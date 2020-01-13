Awards’ season is officially underway and it’s about to be all about the actors. The Screen Actors Guild Awards is the only star-studded award show in which the talent in Tinsletown are the ones to vote on the awards.

So, who will shine during the 26th annual SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19? Us Weekly‘s breaking down some of the must-watch nominees to keep an eye on on the big night.

Marriage Story

It’s no secret: Netflix is a favorite in the SAG world. Plus, Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern absolutely crushed it in the movie — so much so that Dern took home the W at the Globes.

Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show

One star to watch on Sunday night — and really whenever she’s in anything — is Aniston, who is nominated for her role in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. Actors love the Friends alum, 50, and the role was her best in years. There’s a chance she could take home the win!

Fleabag

Andrew Scott was snubbed at the Emmys, but since then, many, many more people have seen the show. Plus, Pheobe Waller-Bridge is a shoe-in and always delivers a stellar speech. Are there any actors who don’t like her?

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Honestly, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt sitting at the same table, it’ll be hard not to watch! Pitt, 55, took home the Golden Globe for his part in the film and the movie won in the best comedy or musical category.

Bombshell

Will the Roger Ailes‘ story beat out the other dramas at the SAG Awards? It’s not likely, but if it did take home the win, star Allison Janney will become the first person to win three SAG Awards for ensemble. She is one of 18 people with two victories — she won in 1999 for American Beauty and in 2011 for The Help

The SAG Awards air on TNT and TBS Sunday, January 19, at 8 p.m. ET.