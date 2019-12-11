SAG Awards 2020: Complete List of Nominees

And the actor goes to…
Awards season is officially underway, which means the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are quickly approaching. Set for Sunday, January 19, 2020, on TNT and TBS, the SAG Awards will honor the best acting on screens both small and large.
While the host has yet to be announced for this year’s ceremony, previous emcees include Megan Mullally and Kristen Bell. Robert De Niro will receive SAG’s annual Life Achievement Award, presented by Leonardo DiCaprio.
The nominees were announced Wednesday, December 11, by America Ferrera and Danai Gurira. Scroll through to see the complete list.
Cast in a Motion Picture
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Cynthia Erivo, Harriett
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyongo, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
Avengers: End Game
Ensemble in a Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Komisky Method
Michael Douglas, The Komisky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Komisky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carrell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Coleman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Tony Collette, Unbelievable
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Glow
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen
