Let them eat! Each year dozens of stars sit in the audience for hours during several awards shows as they honor and celebrate their peers. While some of these annual ceremonies, such as the Golden Globes, provide the crowd of famous faces with food and drinks, many are completely devoid of any and all eats.

In fact, even when food is served, meal service typically concludes before people are in their seats so as to avoid clanking dishes and utensils during the televised portion of the night. That means stars who are still making their way down the red carpet close to showtime often miss the food entirely.

In an effort to stave off hunger, several celebrities have made a habit of showing up to food-less awards shows, such as the Oscars, with a little something to nibble on. For example, Melissa McCarthy made headlines in January 2019 when she arrived at the Golden Globes with 40 sandwiches intended for famished stars. Nominated for her work in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, McCarthy procured the meals from Los Angeles restaurant Joan’s on Third and left the ceremony with just two of the tasty treats. In other words, fellow audience members were clearly pleased that someone had the forethought to bring snacks!

However, stars aren’t the only ones doing their part to stave off grumbling stomachs. In recent years, hosts of various awards shows have made a concerted effort to make sure the audience isn’t starving. The trend of the food-bearing host arguably started when Ellen DeGeneres helmed the Academy Awards in 2014 and treated a star-studded audience that included Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence to fresh pizza slices. She pulled it off by hilariously getting the Italian staple delivered directly to the Dolby Theater, where the ceremony was being held.

