Melissa McCarthy was more than prepared for the 2019 Golden Globes! During the awards ceremony, which was held in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 6, the Gilmore Girls alum handed out a few dozen ham sandwiches to some hungry (and very appreciative) guests.

McCarthy, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, for her performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, had about 40 sandwiches with her, telling Variety, “I’ve been handing them out to everyone. Next year, I’m bringing hot dogs.” The snacks, which were wrapped and sealed, came from celeb-favorite eatery, Joan’s on Third. McCarthy’s husband, actor Ben Falcone, shared a snapshot of the haul on Instagram.

“These are the sandwiches that Mooch smuggled into the Golden Globes,” he wrote in the caption. “We brought 40, left with 2. We left with some happy customers.”

Even though the Golden Globes are one of the few awards shows during which the audience is served food, much of the meal takes place before the ceremony actually begins so as to avoid the sound of clinking cutlery on television. That means tons of A-listers are often still making their way down the red carpet while dinner is being served, leaving them without much of a meal to eat.

In fact, while on the red carpet before the ceremony, several celebs had food on their minds. “In the car I eat a lot of butterscotch and mints,” Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Marin Hinkle told Us Weekly. Actress Camilla Belle added that she had a good breakfast before leaving the house, which consisted of “scrambled eggs, avocado and coffee.”

Though she was a bit confused as to how McCarthy, 48, managed to smuggle that many meals into the ceremony, actress Jessica Chastain applauded the effort. “It’s a good idea because by the time you get into the ballroom dinner has already been served, and you’re always so hungry,” she told Variety.

Another fan of McCarthy’s breaded eats was actress Olivia Colman, who gave them a funny shout out after she won the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, Golden Globe for her role in The Favourite. “Thank you for the sandwiches, amazing,” Colman, 44, said during her acceptance speech.

