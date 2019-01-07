Getting ready — and recovering from — the Golden Globes is just as important as the actual show! Stars including Camilla Belle, Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw opened up exclusively to Us Weekly on the red carpet of the 2019 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, January 6.

While Grace and Hinshaw, who wed in 2016, turn to Postmates before they hit the carpet, Belle opts for “good breakfast” of scrambled eggs, avocado and coffee.

“Drinking a lot of water beforehand, moisturizing a lot beforehand, trying to get a good night’s sleep,” the actress adds of her routine.

Watch the video above for more stars — including Holly Taylor, Linda Perry and The Good Place’s Manny Jacinto and Jameela Jamil — dishing their rituals the carpet!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!