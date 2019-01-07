Golden Globes

Pete Davidson Attends Golden Globes 2019 Afterparties With Machine Gun Kelly, Tiffany Haddish: Pics

By
Pete Davidson Parties at Golden Globes With Machine Gun Kelly, Tiffany Haddish
Machine Gun Kelly (L) and Pete Davidson attend the 2019 InStyle and Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
4

In a positive state of mind! Pete Davidson was spotted at multiple Golden Globes afterparties on Sunday, January 6, appearing to be in a great mood. The comedian, 25, was spotted with Machine Gun Kelly the day before the awards show at a Denver Nuggets game, and the friends kept the party going on Sunday!

Inside InStyle & Warner Bros’ 20th annual afterparty, the Bird Box star, 28, and Davidson stepped inside the elevator photo booth where they appeared to be smoking together. “The #InStyleWBGlobes party is getting lit — literally,” the magazine captioned the Instagram video.

Scroll to see more photos from the Saturday Night Live star’s night out.