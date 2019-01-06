Pete Davidson showed off a new darker hairdo as he sat courtside with pal Machine Gun Kelly at a Denver Nuggets game on Saturday, January 5.

The Saturday Night Live star, 24, was all smiles as he and the rapper took in the action as the Nuggets played the Charlotte Hornets at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

The comedian, who has ditched his peroxide-blond locks and wore glasses along with a gray sweatshirt and black pants, even danced to the music while waving at fans, according to the Denver Post. At halftime, he stayed to meet and greet well-wishers and take selfies with them. He even cheered “Go Nuggets” with the musician in a video posted to the team’s official Twitter account.

Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson are here for some #MileHighBasketball! pic.twitter.com/WYJKP4KkzU — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 5, 2019

Davidson is in town to perform seven shows over three days at Comedy Works.

The Trainwreck actor and Machine Gun Kelly have been spending time together since mid-December, when Davidson posted an alarming message on Instagram after taking aim at ex-fiancée Ariana Grande over her comments about Kanye West’s mental health.

He deleted his Instagram account after posting a message saying, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore.”

The troubling post led to an NYPD welfare check and prompted Kelly to tweet that he was getting on a plane to fly to NYC to check on his friend. Grande, who split with Davidson in October after a four-month engagement, also headed down to the SNL studios to check on her ex but, as Us Weekly previously reported, he refused to see her.

He did, however, reference their breakup during his stand-up comedy performance in Boston on New Year’s Eve, telling the audience at the Chevalier Theatre that he cried at the table with his mom following their split.

The comedian, who has been open about his mental health struggles, also spoke about learning a lot about people in the wake of the broken engagement. “It made me see how ugly people can get, and how cool people can be,” he said.

He also joked about Grande’s breakup anthem, “Thank U, Next,” which she released in November, name-dropping him and her other former boyfriends. Davidson noted that most artists choose not to name their exes in their songs, but “not this wonderful lady. This diabolical genius named all of us.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!