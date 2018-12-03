Just days after making a cameo as a “cool mom” in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video, Kris Jenner was outed for the same overenthusiastic behavior during daughter Kendall Jenner’s latest Victoria’s Secret show!

The 63-year-old had a front-row seat in November as Kendall appeared at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, during which Kendall modeled a black lace set and a sheer beaded crop top. And as the show was broadcast on TV on Sunday, December 2, Victoria’s Secret tweeted a GIF of Kris excitedly waving and videotaping as Kendall walked past.

“When you’re not a regular mom, you’re a cool mom,” the company captioned the GIF, paraphrasing the same Mean Girls character that Kris herself emulated in Grande’s video.

Kendall appreciated her mom’s gusto, though. “lmao love you mom,” the 23-year-old wrote in an Instagram Story.

Grande’s “Thank You, Next” video is a pastiched tribute to the teen romantic comedies of the early 2000s, with spot-on references to Mean Girls, 13 Going on 30, Legally Blonde and Bring It On. At one point in the five-minute video, the 25-year-old channels Regina George, Rachel McAdams’ Mean Girls character, as she and her pals recreate The Plastics’ “Jingle Bell Rock” talent show performance. Kris, spoofing a part originally played by Amy Poehler, records the performance on a camcorder and dances in the aisle.

Grande also paid homage to Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods in Legally Blonde and Jennifer Garner’s Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30, and both actresses applauded the tributes via social media. Witherspoon, for example, praised the pop star’s Elle Woods outfit and her “Bend and Snap” sequence with Legally Blonde costar Jennifer Coolidge. “Love this,” the 42-year-old raved.

And on Instagram, Garner posted a clip of the music video’s 13 Going on 30 moment. “Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day,” the 46-year-old wrote. “@arianagrande you’re adorable. Thank you, pretty girl. #thankunext”

Meanwhile, the music video broke YouTube’s record for the most views in 24 hours, surpassing BTS’s “Idol” music video and racking up 46 million views in just 22 hours.

