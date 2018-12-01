Elle Woods approves! Reese Witherspoon commended Ariana Grande’s turn as the Oscar winner’s famously pink-tastic character from Legally Blonde in the singer’s new music video, “Thank U, Next.”

The actress, 42, posted comparison shots of herself on a fuchsia lounger in matching shades, baby pink capris and a fuzzy pink cardigan next to her fictional canine companion, Bruiser, and Grande wearing a recreation of the outfit to her Instagram page on Friday, November 30. “Thank u, next,” she wrote alongside a clapping and heart emoji.

The Draper James founder also shared a clip from the video of the pop star doing the “bend and snap” sequence from the 2001 film along with Witherspoon’s former costar Jennifer Coolidge to her Instagram Story on Friday. “Love this,” the Big Little Lies actress gushed.

The video, which was inspired by several rom-coms, including 13 Going on 30, Bring It On and Mean Girls, also saw the Grammy nominee take on Jennifer Garner’s role of Jenna Rink, Rachel McAdams’ Regina George and Kirsten Dunst’s Torrance Shipman.

In addition to Grande, the mini movie stars a slew of Hollywood A-listers, including Jonathan Bennett, who reprised his role as Mean Girls’ Aaron Samuels, Kris Jenner, who stood in for Amy Poehler as Mrs. George, and Elizabeth Gillies as Lindsay Lohan’s Cady Heron.

Grande debuted the track, which pays homage to her former flames, in early November, just one month after calling off her engagement to ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.

The song references her relationships with the Saturday Night Live star, as well as exes Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez and Mac Miller, who passed away in September.

So far, the music video has racked up more than 11 million views on YouTube.

