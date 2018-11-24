The “Thank U, Next” music video is going to be so fetch! Ariana Grande teased her upcoming release by posting a selfie with Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett.

The video is inspired by popular chick flicks, including the 2004 film, Legally Blonde, 13 Going on 30 and Bring It On. Grande, 25, shared a photo of herself and Bennett, who portrayed the object of Lindsay Lohan’s character Cady’s affection Aaron Samuels, on her Instagram Story on Saturday, November 24.

The Burn Cookbook author, 37, posted the same pic on his own Instagram account, writing, “Aaron [loves] Regina. Thank U, Next.”

The pop star — in a blonde wig and pink ensemble reminiscent of Regina George (Rachel McAdams) — rounded out her Mean Girls troupe with her former Victorious costar Elizabeth Gillies and best friends Alexa Luria and Courtney Chipolone. “Way too damn needy,” Grande wrote of Bennett’s character on Instagram on Saturday.

In other Instagram posts, the Scream Queens alum posed with her version of Regina’s burn book, instead labeled with the song’s title. “Coming soon,” she teased on Friday, November 23.

Grande seemingly convinced another celebrity to appear in the video: Legally Blonde’s Jennifer Coolidge. The “Breathin’” singer shared a photo of herself and the 57-year-old actress — in an outfit her character, Paulette Bonafonté, would die for — on Instagram on Tuesday, November 20. She captioned the shot: “New best friend …. thank u, next.”

The songstress released her latest track on November 3 following her split from fiancé Pete Davidson. Grande references several of her exes, including the Saturday Night Live star, the late Mac Miller, Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez, in the lyrics: “Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful / Wish I could say ‘thank you’ to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!