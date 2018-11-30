She’s not a regular mom — she’s a cool mom! Kris Jenner is set to portray Amy Poehler’s iconic Mean Girls character in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video, which is set to premiere on Friday, November 30.

Rumors started swirling about Jenner, 63, possibly making an appearance in the video after Grande, 25, informed fans that someone who’s not real-life mom Joan Grande would, in fact, be playing Regina George’s mother.

“I NEED joan to be Mrs George,” a fan tweeted on November 23.

“She would never… unfortunately. BUT.. i did get someone to play her. meaning i got somebody to play @joangrande playing mrs. george,” the singer replied.

Grande will take on the role of Regina, which was played by Rachel McAdams in the 2004 comedy. She posted several behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram on November 24 that showed the amazing transformation.

“You’re like really pretty,” she captioned a photo of her standing in a school hallway with a blonde wig, paying homage to one of the movie’s most infamous quotes.

Several other shots showed the Nickelodeon alum writing in her own Burn Book, which Regina famously used in the flick.

Real-life BFFs Courtney Chipolone and Alexa Lauria will play Gretchen Wieners and Karen Smith, respectively, while former Victorious costar Elizabeth Gillies will take on Cady Heron, rounding out The Plastics.

The “Thank U, Next” music video will feature cameos from other stars including Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett, singer Troye Sivan, Legally Blonde’s Jennifer Coolidge and YouTube sensation Colleen Ballinger.

