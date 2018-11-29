Ariana Grande didn’t make it down the aisle with Pete Davidson, but she’s still getting her bridal moment with help from the “Thank U, Next” music video.

The 25-year-old singer posted a behind-the-scenes teaser of the music video earlier today and can be seen sporting a wedding dress while best friends Alexa Luria, Courtney Chipolone and Victoria Monet act as her bridesmaids.

The wedding scene comes as Grande sings lyrics about her future real-life wedding that say, “One day I’ll walk down the aisle / holding hands with my mama / I’ll be thanking my dad / ‘cause she grew from the drama / only wanna do it once, real bad /gon’ make that s—t last.”

The video, which is set to premiere on Friday, November 30, will feature recreations of fan-favorite moments from iconic movies like Mean Girls, Bring It On and more. The former Nickelodeon star takes on Jennifer Garner’s 13 Going on 30 character as she wears the wedding dress.

Grande and Davidson, 25, called off their engagement in October 2018 after a whirlwind romance. The “Breathin’” singer joked about the failed relationship in a previous teaser for the “Thank U, Next” video, which was posted earlier this week, with the help of Mean Girls’ Stefanie Drummond, the actress who said the iconic line about getting punched in the face by Regina George.

“Ariana broke off an engagement, so I found a guy to propose to me, and I broke off an engagement,” the actress said.

A source recently told Us Weekly, “Ariana is doing really well and has been over the moon with the success of ‘Thank U, Next’ and couldn’t be more excited for the video to come out.”

