So fetch! Ariana Grande’s latest teaser for her “Thank U, Next” music video has fans going bonkers.

The pop star, 25, debuted a new Mean Girls-inspired clip early Tuesday, November 27, that includes plenty of familiar faces from the beloved 2004 comedy, including Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels) and Stefanie Drummond (Bethany Byrd a.k.a. the girl who got punched in the face by Regina George).

The teaser also features appearances by YouTube star Colleen Ballinger, Grande impersonator Gabi DeMartino as well as the singer’s friend and collaborator Troye Sivan.

“One time on Twitter, I heard Ariana was pregnant, so I got pregnant so we could be pregnant at the same time. Turns out it was just a rumor,” Ballinger, 32, says before showing off her baby bump.

The montage then cuts to Bennett, 37, quoting one of his iconic lines from the movie — with a twist. “Ariana Grande told me my hair looked sexy pushed back. She’s not wrong,” he boasts.

Perhaps the most striking moment comes when Drummond references Grande’s October split from fiancé Pete Davidson. “Ariana broke off an engagement, so I found a guy to propose to me, and I broke off an engagement,” the actress quips.

Sivan, 23, then pokes fun at a misheard lyric from “Thank U, Next.” In the song, Grande sings, “I know they say I move on too fast / But this one gon’ last / ‘Cause her name is Ari / And I’m so good with that.” Some fans initially heard “Aubrey” rather than “Ari” when the single dropped earlier this month.

“I heard she’s a lesbian now and dating some chick called Aubrey,” Sivan says. “It’s f–king sick!”

The Grammy nominee has been teasing the music video on social media over the past week. In addition to Mean Girls, it also pays homage to Legally Blonde, 13 Going on 30 and Bring It On.

“Thank U, Next,” which became Grande’s first song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, references her past romances with rapper Big Sean, backup dancer Ricky Alvarez, late musician Mac Miller (who died at age 26 in September) and Saturday Night Live star Davidson.

