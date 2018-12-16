The importance of friendship. Machine Gun Kelly is supporting pal Pete Davidson after the comedian posted a troubling note on Instagram on Saturday, December 15.

Kelly (a.k.a. Richard Colson Baker), 28, joined the 25-year-old star soon after his brief appearance on Saturday Night Live. The comedian was only seen twice during the late-night show. The first time, Davidson portrayed Rami Malek in a prerecorded segment about auditions for the host of the 2019 Oscars, in which he deadpanned, “Maybe something fun and super high-energy.”

The comedian’s next sighting was when he introduced a musical segment featuring Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon performing a cover of John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”

The “Bad Things” rapper hopped on a plane to New York City on Saturday afternoon after the SNL actor posted a disturbing message earlier in the day. “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” Davidson wrote. “i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember i told you so.” The star, who had posted a message earlier in the day praising Kanye West for clapping back at Davidson’s ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, subsequently deleted the alarming post as well as his account.

“im in the plane now on the way to see Pete. gonna make sure he’s good, i promise,” Kelly wrote on Twitter shortly after Davidson’s note made headlines. “can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.”

The rapper and the funnyman previously worked together on Kelly’s music video for his song “Loco.” At different points of the production, they can be seen smashing beers, breaking into a hotel pool and dancing on top of RVs. Davidson managed to cut himself at some point during filming, according to Grande, 25, at the time. “My baby sliced his finger in Colson’s video so I fixed it,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of herself leaning over a sink with Davidson next to her wearing a frown on Instagram Stories on August 3.

Other celebs expressed their concern for Davidson on social media on Saturday, including Nicki Minaj, Sophia Bush and Jon Cryer, with Minaj, 36, writing, “Being flippant about mental illness speaks more about you than them. Stop saying the word love & live it. Love is an action.”

