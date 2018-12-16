Pete Davidson only made a brief appearance on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, December 15, and didn’t reference his troubling Instagram post from earlier in the day.

The comedian was only glimpsed twice during the show, the first time was when he portrayed Rami Malek in a prerecorded segment about auditions for the host of the 2019 Oscars. “Maybe something fun and super high-energy,” he deadpanned about what he’d bring to the award show.

His next sighting was when he introduced a musical segment featuring Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon performing a cover of John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”

The low-key appearance came hours after Davidson, 25, posted a distressing message on Instagram, writing, “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember i told you so.” He subsequently deleted the post as well as his account.

The post came after the comedian slammed his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, for tweeting about Kanye West‘s feud with Drake and referenced the “Famous” rapper’s mental health, prompting a response from West.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this,” wrote Davidson, who has been open about his own diagnosis of borderline personality disorder. “We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

Grande, who split with Davidson in October after a four-month-long engagement, had jokingly asked Drake and West to stop feuding on Twitter because she and Cyrus were releasing new music on Thursday, December 13. She later apologized for her remarks.

The New York Police Department conducted a wellness check on Davidson after his post went viral, and Grande tweeted that she was trying to see her ex.

In a now-deleted message, she wrote that she was waiting “downstairs” for Davidson, presumably at the SNL studios in Manhattan, where he was rehearsing for the show.

“I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything,” the “Thank U, Next” singer, wrote. “I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but I’m here too.”

Celebs including Nicki Minaj and Sophia Bush tweeted messages of support for Davidson, with his friend Machine Gun Kelly revealing that he was flying to NYC to check on his pal.

