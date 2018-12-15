The war is far from over. Kanye West didn’t take too kindly to Ariana Grande‘s comments about his feud with Drake.

“I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me,” the 41-year-old rapper tweeted on Saturday, December 15.

“All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song,” he added, in reference to the 26-year-old singer’s tweets from Thursday, December 13.

Grande has since responded to West’s remarks, tweeting, “with all due respect, i don’t need to use anyone to promote anything. period. i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women.”

“it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive,” she continued. “i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today.”

“Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight,” the Nickelodeon alum tweeted, referring to West’s beef with the 32-year-old “God’s Plan” rapper on Thursday. (Grande’s new single, “Imagine,” and Miley Cyrus‘ version of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” with Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon both dropped on Thursday.)

The “Thank U, Next” crooner added: “If y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.”

Cyrus, 26, echoed Grande’s sentiments, tweeting “Didn’t they hear the news ?! War IS over ! Thank you , next!” along with a five heart emojis in assorted colors.

The young stars’ tweets came as West posted a lengthy Twitter diatribe, accusing Drake of threatening him. Kim Kardashian also waded into the feud, issuing a stern warning to the Degrassi: The Next Generation alum and telling him he wouldn’t be where he is today without her husband.

Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake’s son, Adonis, 14 months, also weighed in on the situation, backing the father of her child. “I would hardly call Kanye arguing with himself ‘grown men,'” she wrote on The Shade Room’s screenshot of Grande’s tweet.

West addressed his feud with Drake earlier on Thursday with a series of tweets. “Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths. Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro,” the “Ultralight Beam” singer tweeted. “You sneak dissing on [Travis Scott] records and texting Kris [Jenner] talking about how’s the family.”

The Yeezy designer also spoke about Drake’s October claims that West had outed him as a father.

“I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son,” the GOOD music founder tweeted. “It’s all love bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro. Sending purple emojis when I’m dealing with mental s–t. I need my apologies now. Not through Scooter [Braun] either. Not through Travis.”

Drake previously addressed his tension with West during an interview with HBO’s The Shop. “I tell [Kanye] I’m having trouble with my son’s mother. We had a conversation,” he said. “I wake up, and all these dates are out … Then the next two days, whatever, I wake up now to this text from him, passive like, ‘Yo, I love you brother.'”

