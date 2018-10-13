Opening up. Rapper Drake spoke out about his 12-month-old son in a new interview on Friday, October 12, while discussing his feud with Kanye West.

The DeGrassi: The Next Generation alum, 31, said on HBO’s The Shop that he began to see stories online that included details of a conversation the two men had about relationship troubles Drake was having with the mother of his son, former porn star Sophie Brussaux. Drake said he also showed West photos of his little boy at that time.

“I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother. We had a conversation,” he said. “I wake up, and all these dates are out … Then the next two days, whatever, I wake up now to this text from him, passive like, ‘Yo, I love you brother.'”

Things only got worse when Pusha T’s track “Infrared,” which insinuated that Drake’s latest album may have been penned by Quentin Miller, was released on Pusha’s Daytona album on West’s label, G.O.O.D. Music, in May. (West also produced the album.)

“Then, the first album drops. And, of course, there’s a diss song toward me that you produced, that’s talking about writing?” Drake said. “I was just there with you as friends helping you, and now you’re dissing me. So I’m like, man, this is dark.”

Drake hit back with his own track, “Duppy Freestyle,” which referenced how he helped West to write his singles “Father Stretched My Hands” and “30 Hours” from 2016’s Life of Pablo.

He also sent G.O.O.D. a $100,000 invoice for “promotional assistance and career-reviving.”

Pusha-T then responded with “The Story of Adidon,” which outed Drake as a father and referred to him as a deadbeat dad: “Since you name-dropped my fiancée / Let ‘em know who you chose as your Beyoncé / Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother,” he raps in the first verse. “Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her / A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap / We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts / You are hiding a child, let that boy come home / Deadbeat motherf–ka, playin’ border control.”

“I knew something was going to come up about my kid, they had to add, like, the deadbeat thing to make it more appealing,” Drake said on The Shop.

Though the “God’s Plan” singer confirmed the existence of his son on his song “March 14” from his double album, Scorpion, Drake’s interview marks the first time he has spoken directly about his child.

The Grammy nominee told the show’s host Lebron James that he hopes to be able to share his side of the story with his son one day and that he has no ill will toward Brussaux. “I do wanna be able to explain to my son what happened, but I don’t have any desire for him to like, not love his mother,” he said. “Or I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation, and we are both equally responsible.”

He continued: “I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy … No matter what happens, I have an unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother and I have to project that energy.”

West, for his part, apologized to Drake via Twitter in September, promising to come to a show during his Aubrey and the Three Migos tour. “Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew,” he wrote at the time. “I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online. I understand where the confusion started.”

One month earlier, the “Nice for What” singer dissed Ye on stage in the “Famous” rapper’s hometown of Chicago, changing the lyrics in his track “Know Yourself” to say that his rival had “flopped.”

Us Weekly has reached out to both Drake and West’s reps for comment.

