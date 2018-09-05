Kanye West is making amends. The rapper took to Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday, September 5, to apologize to Drake after their months-long feud.

“Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew,” West, 41, tweeted alongside a photo of Drake and Migos’ stage for their ongoing Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour. “I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online. I understand where the confusion started.”

He then vowed to attend an upcoming tour date: “This is all Jedi level. I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created.”

The Yeezy creator then apologized to the “In My Feelings” singer, 31, for “stepping on your release date in the first place.” West released his latest record, Ye, on June 1, and Drake dropped his double album, Scorpion, on June 29.

West explained that he “was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day” when he announced the release dates for Ye and the other albums he was producing for other artists at the time. “TMZ happened shortly after,” he continued, referencing the controversial May 1 interview in which he claimed slavery was a “choice.”

The “Gold Digger” MC then acknowledged that he “should have spoken” to his frequent collaborator Pusha T, who recorded two diss tracks aimed at Drake, one of which, “The Story of Adidon,” revealed that Drizzy secretly fathered a child.

“There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you,” West tweeted. “I never listened to either diss track that followed but I did hear quotes from both songs after they were released. I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz [Khalifa] a few years earlier.”

The 21-time Grammy winner’s tweets came two days after his wife, Kim Kardashian, denied rumors that she once hooked up with Drake. “Never happened,” she commented on an Instagram post by The Shade Room on Monday, September 3. “End of story.”

